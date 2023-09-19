A few showers possible on Wednesday, but no washout

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures taking another step up this afternoon.

We expect this evening to be just as nice, before the sun goes down and things start changing and rain chances start returning to the forecast. If that isn’t news you want to hear, know that these rain chances aren’t expected to be anything major, and most of the day on Wednesday should end up dry. And the sun isn’t expected to be a total stranger tomorrow, either.

This Evening & Overnight

We are seeing some spill-over clouds off of some showers to our southwest tonight, but these clouds aren’t expected to produce any rain locally, and at least through the daylight hours, are not expected to have a significant impact on our sky conditions. We should see a good amount of sun through sunset.

Lows tonight will drop into the 50s. (WNEM)

Overnight, that will gradually change, with clouds starting to cover more of the sky, which should keep lows from falling too far. While we may drop off quickly initially tonight, the clouds will help stabalize lows in the 50s for most areas. Winds will be light out of the south southeast.

Eventually, we’ll likely see some showers develop closer to daybreak tomorrow, so you may run into a few rain drops on your morning drive. These are not expected to be heavy and should amount to more of a nuisance.

Wednesday

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

The highest coverage of showers, which still likely won’t include everyone, should be during the morning, with the main show tapering off toward midday. After that diminishes, we should start seeing the morning clouds break up a bit, allowing for some sunshine to be present for the afternoon.

There’s a small chance we could see another flare up of showers in the afternoon, but these would likely be more isolated than the morning hours.

Highs will be around the middle 70s Wednesday. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday should warm up into the lower and middle 70s for most. If we can manage some earlier sunshine, a few upper 70s don’t seem out of the question. Winds will turn from the south southeast to the south southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour through the day.

Mainly dry weather is expected on Wednesday night, with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will dip into the 50s into Thursday morning.

