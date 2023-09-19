Genesee Health Plan to hold Drive-Thru Vaccine event

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee Health Plan (GHP) announced it will be hosting its annual Drive-Thru Vaccine event on Sept. 22.

GHP said this will mark the 10th anniversary of the Drive-Thru Vaccine event.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Genesee Health Plan’s office at 2171 S. Linden Road in Flint.

The vaccines that will be provided include the flu vaccine for all ages, Tdap, and Hepatitis B, GHP said.

The organization said unfortunately due to an uncertainty of when the supply will be available, the new COVID-19 booster will not be given at the event.

GHP said attendees can drive-thru the service bay, roll up their sleeve, and receive their flu shot, which will be provided by Walgreens pharmacy. GHP said the Genesee County Health Department will provide Tdap, Hepatitis B, and more flu vaccines inside the office.

The organization said the Genesee Community Health Center would be at the event to provide NARCAN training and kits. Other organizations will also be in attendance, and attendees can enjoy free ice cream, gas card drawings, and back-to-school giveaways.

