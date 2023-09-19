Greater Flint Arts Council receives $1.25M for renovations

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Greater Flint Arts Council received $1.25 million in grants from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation for renovations.

The renovations will begin this fall and create more space for community members to use and for local artists to showcase their work, the Mott Foundation said.

Currently, all GFAC programs take place on the first floor. The grants will allow the GFAC to renovate all three floors.

“We are very excited to complete this project, which began 27 years ago when the Greater Flint Arts Council adopted the Peerless Furniture Building to save the famous Vernors mural and create our first permanent home,” said Greg Fiedler, GFAC president and CEO. “This expansion will allow us to better advance the careers of our local performing artists and local event promoters by providing affordable space to bring their work to the public. It will also allow us to better serve visual artists by expanding flexible space for special projects.”

More than $2 million is needed for the project and the GFAC has raised about $1.8 million so far.

Some of the renovations will include the installation of an elevator, updates to the gallery space and performance stage, and improvements to the entrances.

“The Greater Flint Arts Council has done a great job of bringing together local artists to celebrate community, diversity and culture. Through Second Friday Artwalk, Jazz Fest, What’s Up Downtown and more, GFAC engages people of all ages with fun and welcoming activities, programming and events,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “We’re happy to support renovations that will offer more space for the community to gather, learn and enjoy the arts.”

