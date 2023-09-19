Loons lose Game 1 of Midwest League Championship Series to Kernels 10-6

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Just two days ago, the Great Lakes Loons defeated the Tincaps to win the East Division Title, and today was the start of the Midwest League Championship Series as they faced off against Cedar Rapids.

Starting things off in the 1st inning, the Loons would strike first. Yeiner Fernandez would chop one to 2nd base. The throw to 1st is not in time. Taylor Young will score, Fernandez is safe, it’s an RBI single to make it 1-0 Loons.

However the Kernels would respond. This is one of the best offensive teams in the Midwest League. They scored 3 runs straight in the 2nd inning closed out by Carson McCusker getting a line drive to left field to get an RBI single.

4th inning now. Dalton Rushing back at the plate. This one goes over to right center field. It has some carry and that one is gone. Another home run from Dalton Rushing, this one a 2-run blast, and it’s now 6-3 Loons.

However Cedar Rapids would chip away at that lead with two solo homeruns to make it 6-5 going into the 9th inning.

Carson McCusker back up on the plate. This one is hit well to left center field. It has a chance and it is gone. Cedar Rapids got one more 2-run homer after that as the Kernels rip the Loons hearts out defeating them 10-6 in Game 1 of the Midwest League Championship Series.

The Loons declined to comment about their performance today and they’re already hitting the road tonight to head to Cedar Rapids for Game 2 on Tuesday and they have to force a Game 3 which would be played on Wednesday if they want a shot at only their 2nd Midwest League Title since 2016.

