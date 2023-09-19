Mott celebrates 100th birthday, plants centennial tree

Mott Community College is celebrating 100 years of learning.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community College is celebrating 100 years of learning.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the school invited the students, staff, and faculty to the Bear Bistro for a birthday party complete with cake.

Staff said planning for the centennial week celebrations started a year and a half ago with events leading to Saturday’s big event.

“Come out on Saturday,” said Dale Weighill, the associate vice president of institution advancement for Mott. “We got a parade in the morning Saturday the 23. We’ve got an open house and festival between noon and 4 p.m., a concert at 6 p.m., and then fireworks finishing off the day over historic Kearsley Park. It’s all free.”

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, the college planted a centennial tree outside the event center in honor of all who suffered as a result of COVID.

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, the college planted a centennial tree outside the event center in honor of all who suffered as a result of COVID.

“So it’s in the context of our centennial, but the specific dedication is to honor the memories of people, people who are still with us who were seriously harmed by the pandemic,” said Weighill.

Students and staff will bury a time capsule on Friday morning, Sept. 22, and it won’t be opened for 100 years.

