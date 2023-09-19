Mott celebrates 100th birthday

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community College is celebrating 100 years of learning.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the school invited the students, staff, and faculty to the Bear Bistro for a birthday party complete with cake.

Staff said planning for the centennial week celebrations started a year and a half ago with events leading to Saturday’s big event.

“Come out on Saturday,” said Dale Weighill, the associate vice president of institution advancement for Mott. “We got a parade in the morning Saturday the 23. We’ve got an open house and festival between noon and 4 p.m., a concert at 6 p.m., and then fireworks finishing off the day over historic Kearsley Park. It’s all free.”

On Wednesday morning, Sept. 20, the college will plant a centennial tree outside the event center in honor of all who suffered as a result of COVID.

Students and staff will bury a time capsule on Friday morning, Sept. 22, and it won’t be opened for 100 years.

