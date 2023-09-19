NEW PHOTOS: FBI still seeking information on attempted Saginaw bank robbery

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are continuing to seek information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery in Saginaw and have released new photos to aid in their search.

A man attempted to rob the Team One Credit Union, located at 520 Hayden St. in Saginaw, about 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

The man was dressed in a white 3M branded hard hat, a white face mask, and a bright yellow short-sleeved T-shirt with reflective stripes over a dark, long-sleeved shirt at the time of the incident, the FBI said.

The man approached the bank teller with a note demanding money and took the note when he exited the credit union, the FBI said.

The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department released new photos on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to help identify the man.

The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw.(FBI)
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw.(FBI)
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw.(FBI)

He was seen leaving the area in a black Nissan Altima with black rims and black tinted windows.

This is the car the man was seen leaving the scene in.
This is the car the man was seen leaving the scene in.(FBI)

If anyone has information about the attempted robbery or on the unidentified man, contact the FBI at 313-965-2323 or submit tips anonymously on the FBI’s website.

Read next:
Mott celebrates 100th birthday
Mott Community College celebrates 100th birthday
UAW planning more walkouts if contract negotiations don’t progress
UAW strike
Fake car seats on the rise, MSP warning parents
Fake car seat vs. real car seat
Sulfuric acid spill on US-23 contained, public asked to stay away
Tanker spills sulfuric acid in Livingston County.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old boy shot while riding bike, police say
Law enforcement recovered a body from Big Charity Island.
Body washes ashore on island in Arenac Co.
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
Merrill High School Vandals
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill
CIE Newcor
Auto parts supplier sends WARN notice about layoffs

Latest News

Greater Flint Arts Council receives $1.25M for renovations
Greater Flint Arts Council receives $1.25M for renovations
Excellence in Education winner
Excellence in Education: Tuesday, Sept. 19
UAW strike
UAW planning more walkouts if contract negotiations don’t progress
Mott Community College celebrates 100th birthday
Mott celebrates 100th birthday