NEW PHOTOS: FBI still seeking information on attempted Saginaw bank robbery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are continuing to seek information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery in Saginaw and have released new photos to aid in their search.

A man attempted to rob the Team One Credit Union, located at 520 Hayden St. in Saginaw, about 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

The man was dressed in a white 3M branded hard hat, a white face mask, and a bright yellow short-sleeved T-shirt with reflective stripes over a dark, long-sleeved shirt at the time of the incident, the FBI said.

The man approached the bank teller with a note demanding money and took the note when he exited the credit union, the FBI said.

The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department released new photos on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to help identify the man.

The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw. (FBI)

He was seen leaving the area in a black Nissan Altima with black rims and black tinted windows.

This is the car the man was seen leaving the scene in. (FBI)

If anyone has information about the attempted robbery or on the unidentified man, contact the FBI at 313-965-2323 or submit tips anonymously on the FBI’s website.

