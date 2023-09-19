Pleasant Tuesday weather with a few showers arriving tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clear skies from overnight will maintain into much of today allowing for brighter conditions and slightly warmer temperatures! All-in-all, it will be very comfortable so try to get outdoors and enjoy. An incoming warm front will bring even warmer temperatures for the latter parts of this week (take a look in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!), but it also does bring along with it some light isolated showers. There’s no need to worry though, rain intensity and coverage will be light and highly isolated.

Today

The Northern Lights have been very active Monday night and early this morning. If you have a few minutes to spare as you head out this morning (before sunrise), take a moment to look north! You may get lucky and see them! You’ll definitely want a jacket if you’ll be doing that, or heading to the bus stops even as temperatures have fallen into the lower to middle 40s. Even Houghton Lake has fallen to around 35 degrees. Temperatures will recover to around 62 degrees at noon today, then up to 70 degrees for our official afternoon high temperatures. The slightly warmer temperatures today are thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies, additionally a wind that will start to turn southerly at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies make a return ahead of the warm front and they’ll try to bring a few showers too. Our shower chance doesn’t start until after midnight. Any rain is going to be highly isolated/spotty, so it’s not expected to be a rainout by tomorrow morning or even into Wednesday too.

Isolated showers come in late Tuesday night. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to around 52, keeping conditions a bit milder than Tuesday morning. The wind will turn to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night falls into the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

Isolated showers from late overnight will continue into the daytime hours, but staying very spotty. Overall, if you have any outdoor plans or activities there’s no need to cancel. This also goes for any after-school athletics or activities as well, rain shower coverage will be minimal. Rain totals by the end of the day will also be very light, only up to 0.10″ at the most (for anyone who even sees any showers).

Wednesday will have isolated showers. (WNEM)

The southerly wind will pick up to a speed of 5 to 15 mph with the warm front also clearing our area. This will allow a high of 76 degrees putting Mid-Michigan four degrees above the September 20th average.

Wednesday has above-average temperatures. (WNEM)

