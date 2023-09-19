RV dump site in Midland to close for construction

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Midland announced Monday, Sept. 18, the recreational vehicle (RV) sanitary dump station at the Water Reclamation Facility is closed to the public.

The complimentary RV dump site will be closed for about two to three weeks due to construction on the facility’s property, according to the city.

The city will make an announcement when the dump station has reopened. Visit Midland’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.