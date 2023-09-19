Sulfuric acid spill on US-23 contained, public asked to stay away

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid overturned on northbound US-23, and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office said the situation is under control.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19 about 4:41 a.m., a tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid overturned on US-23 at Exit 75/Center Road, near 9220 Runyan Lake Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The sheriff’s office said the acid is contained and the hazmat teams are on the way to move it to another container before the overturned truck can be removed.

Crews will continue to move the acid throughout the day until the evening, and possibly into the night, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Please stay away from the area as a precaution so this work can be done as safely as possible,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who lives within 2,000 feet of the area to close windows, doors, and vents to their homes and keep pets inside as a precaution.

