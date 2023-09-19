Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023: 5 things you need to know

By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy morning to you and welcome to Tuesday! Did you catch the northern lights overnight? It was gorgeous! If you’re getting ready for the day ahead, here are five stories to know.

1. The UAW strike reaches its fifth day. Ripple effects are starting to be seen and felt in Mid-Michigan. CIE Newcor, an automotive parts manufacturer with plants in Owosso and Corunna, filed paperwork with plans to lay off nearly 300 employees. Read more here.

2. Two football players from Merrill are accused of shooting three Montabella players with a water pellet gun. The incident prompted Vestaburg to forfeit its game with Merrill last month and Montabella to forfeit its game with Merrill this Friday. Merrill’s Superintendent did not detail the students’ consequences.

3. Michigan State University announces its intention to fire football head coach, Mel Tucker, as early as next week. Tucker has been suspended without pay after a sexual assault survivor accused Tucker of sexual harassment. Tucker has seven days to respond. He has denied the accusations.

4. An informal meeting with Bay City Bridge Partners to answer any questions you have about tolling, customer service and the rehab of Independence Bridge. The “Community Connections” event. The meeting is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hampton Township Senior Center.

5. The Bay County Historical Museum will show two movies today. At 5 p.m., “We’re Going to Rock” will premiere, discussing the birth of Michigan Rock N’ Roll. At 6 p.m., “Smelly Little Town” is about Madonna’s relationship with Bay City.

That’s it for now! Have a wonderful Tuesday morning and catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

