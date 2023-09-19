Two deaths at Saginaw Co. Jail under investigation

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Two inmate deaths at the Saginaw County Jail are under investigation.

On Saturday, Sept. 16 at 9 a.m., Daniel Burns, a 60-year-old man from the Bridgeport area, was being housed in the medical unit of the jail, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said, where he was talking and being disruptive.

Daniel Burns
Daniel Burns(Saginaw Co. Sheriff's Office)

When he settled down and became quiet, jail medical staff and a corrections officer went to check his vitals and found him unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said, adding an ambulance was called, outside medical personnel arrived, and medical care was started.

According to the sheriff’s office, Burns did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead.

On Monday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m., Scott Babcock, a 46-year-old man from the Saginaw area, was housed in a general population pod-cell where he was seen by jail medical staff and given his evening medications, the sheriff’s office said.

Scott Babcock
Scott Babcock(Saginaw Co. Sheriff's Office)

Twenty minutes later, his cellmates contacted correctional staff and said he was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said, adding medical staff and correctional staff entered the cell area and began giving him treatment. An ambulance was called and outside medical personnel arrived.

Babcock didn’t regain consciousness and was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both deaths are under investigation, the sheriff’s office said, adding autopsies will be conducted.

