UAW planning more walkouts if contract negotiations don’t progress

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union is threatening more walkouts by noon Friday, Sept. 22 if significant progress isn’t made in negotiations with the Big Three automakers.

Erik Gordon, clinical professor at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, shared his thoughts on the UAW’s latest moves.

“People make threats when they’re desperate, or when they’re frustrated,” Gordon said.

That’s why Gordon thinks the UAW is preparing to expand its strike to more auto plants by noon Friday, unless significant progress is made in contract negotiations with the Big Three.

“It’s a sign that the union not feeling as if it’s getting what it wants, is not making progress,” he explained. “Its negotiating strategy is working not as well as they expected it to.”

Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis said they want to settle the strike, but Gordon said if the UAW doesn’t get the fair deal it’s looking for, it’s prepared to act.

“The UAW has planned for this and they’re smart. They undoubtedly have their list based on their research of which plants will inflict the maximum damage on the car members, with minimum damage on the union,” Gordon said. “We don’t know what’s on that list, but you have to assume that that list has several more rounds that the union can go through.”

Meanwhile in Canada, Ford and the union there avoided a strike for at least another day after Ford presented the union with a substantial deal.

Gordon said that development will have no bearing here.

“It’s two different unions, two different leaders, very different styles. I’m not sure that the data from Canada will have any influence, or provide any signal for us,” he said.

Stay with TV5 for the latest on the UAW strike.

