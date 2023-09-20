19-year-old left dangling 700 feet off the ground in stunt gone wrong

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Authorities in California pulled off a dangerous rescue of a 19-year-old man left dangling from a rope under a 700-foot bridge after a stunt went wrong.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a 19-year-old man decided to swing on a rope from the underside of the Foresthill Bridge, which stands 730 feet above the American River, while his 17-year-old friend filmed him. The two were able to get onto the catwalk underneath the bridge Monday then used a rope and harness to create some kind of swing.

The stunt was successful – until the 19-year-old tried to pull himself back up the rope, which was about 30 feet, and couldn’t do so, based on video obtained by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection but not released to the public. His friend then called for help.

The mere idea of such a stunt is shocking to people like Mark Slack.

“That is a really tall bridge. I’m not sure I would be doing that. No judgment but come on, guys,” Slack said. “I think it’s a little ridiculous to do something like that.”

Nolan Hale, a battalion chief with Cal Fire, says any kind of stunt involving the Foresthill Bridge is illegal, including bungee and base-jumping. Most incidents involving the bridge are recovery operations.

“This is the first incident of a live rescue in the last 30 years,” Hale said.

A slew of first responders, including those from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire, Placer County Mountain Rescue and Placer County Fire’s technical team, helped in the rescue.

“Someone dangling 700 feet above the American River is a very high-risk operation with vertical rope rescue,” Hale said. “We don’t take any shortcuts. It’s slow, methodical and precise.”

A rescuer rappelled down to get the 19-year-old and bring him back up to the catwalk. The rescue took about two hours, due to its high-risk nature.

“Once he was up on the catwalk, he was very shaken. He was in that harness, suspended, for probably an hour and 15 minutes before we could get him up and off,” Hale said.

The 19-year-old was checked on scene by medics, and, with no visible injuries, declined any medical attention. Both he and his 17-year-old friend were cited for trespassing.

