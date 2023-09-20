92-year-old fish named Methuselah is the world’s oldest aquarium fish

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.
Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Scientists say the oldest aquarium fish in the world is likely older than they originally thought.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.

An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in...
An Australian lungfish named Methuselah arrived at Steinhart Aquarium in San Francisco in November 1938.(Gayle Laird/California Academy of Sciences via CNN Newsource)

Until now, scientists estimated she is currently about 84 years old.

But using DNA testing of a sample of one of her fins, they’ve determined she’s at least 92 years old, and she could possibly be as old as 101.

Methuselah has outlived more than 230 other fish during her time at the aquarium.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill High School Vandals
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
Daniel Burns (left) and Scott Babcock (right)
Two deaths at Saginaw Co. Jail under investigation
Bay City house fire
Bay City house catches fire, explodes
Tanker spills sulfuric acid in Livingston County.
Sulfuric acid spill on US-23 contained, public asked to stay away

Latest News

As protests increase, Tuberville remains committed to blocking military appointments over abortion p
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
Experts urge vaccination before flu season
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 8
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 8
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA says it needs more research before deciding to approve nasal spray to treat dangerous allergies