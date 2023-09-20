Breaking and entering at cider mill under investigation

GLADWIN, Mich. (WNEM) - The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local cider mill.

It happened during the late evening hour on Sunday, Sept. 17 or the early morning hours of Monday, Sept. 18 at the Fruitful Orchard and Cider Mill located at 5740 W. M-61 in Gladwin.

The sheriff’s office was called to the business about 6 a.m. on Sept. 18 for a burglary.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered three cash drawers in the business that had been forcefully opened by the suspect or suspects to gain access to money, the sheriff’s office said, adding a small safe was also missing.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 989-426-9284.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.