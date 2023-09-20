Former bridal shop owner charged for defrauding customers of $50K

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A former bridal store owner has been charged for allegedly defrauding customers who bought thousands of dollars of merchandise from her store.

On Friday, Sept. 15, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged 58-year-old Nadica Ristivojevic, of West Bloomfield, with four counts of larceny by conversion ($1,000 to $20,000), in addition to nine previously issued charges, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Ristivojevic was the owner of Birmingham Bridal. It is alleged that multiple customers purchased and never received thousands of dollars in custom wedding gowns and merchandize, the prosecutor’s office said. Allegedly, Ristivojevic was using funds from newer orders to pay for old orders.

The prosecutor’s office said the shop closed abruptly in June 2023 without fulfilling customers’ orders or issuing refunds. This forced customers to place rush orders elsewhere ahead of their weddings.

In total, the victims were defrauded of approximately $50,000, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The defendant robbed these victims of tens of thousands of dollars, but the stress, anxiety, and inconvenience she caused when she committed these crimes goes far beyond money. My office will continue pursuing justice for the numerous victims in this case,” McDonald said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Ristivojevic was arraigned on the charges and remains in the Oakland County Jail.

The prosecutor’s office said it’s possible there are more victims out there who were defrauded by Ristivojevic. Anyone who believes they are a victim should contact Birmingham Police Det. Rebekah Springer at 248-530-1895.

Read next:
Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Breaking and entering at cider mill under investigation
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local cider...
Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash
Toledo police lights
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
It may have been nine years since the beginning of the Flint Water Crisis, but some Flint...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill High School Vandals
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
Daniel Burns (left) and Scott Babcock (right)
Two deaths at Saginaw Co. Jail under investigation
Bay City house fire
Bay City house catches fire, explodes
Tanker spills sulfuric acid in Livingston County.
Sulfuric acid spill on US-23 contained, public asked to stay away

Latest News

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Saginaw man sentenced to prison for attempting to buy 17kg of cocaine
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 20
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
More than $2.3M grant supports Genesee Co. head start program