Game of the Week, week 5 preview: Chesaning Indians

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) – TV5′s fifth Game of the Week is set to take place on Friday, Sept. 22 and the away team of Chesaning is gearing up for their match against the undefeated Montrose Rams.

Chesaning is 3-1 with the only blemish on their record coming in week one where they lost to Bath by just four points. This team is looking to become the second group since 2007 to make the postseason.

The team understands they have the talent and want to put in the work to make it happen.

“I would like to see more energy in practice,” said Ben Fowler, a senior at Chesaning and lineman for the team. “I mean, the energy is good but you have to level it up for a 4-0 team. A little more energy.”

Head Coach Matt Walter said the team is trying to bring pride back to the football program.

“I’ve heard it from the community,” Walter said. “We want to bring the pride back to the program and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re not trying to emulate 1999 or 2001, but we want to bring some pride back to our community and our school and players. The players have worked, so hard, and it’s showing now and they’re buying in more now because it’s working. You know, if you work hard good things will happen and it’s starting to show.”

On Thursday, Sept. 21, TV5 will preview the home team of Montrose.

