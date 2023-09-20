Genesee Co. coalition aims to reduce suicide rates

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More than two dozen groups have come together in Genesee County to try to bring down the rate of suicides.

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, every 26.2 seconds, someone across the U.S. attempts suicide.

“Well in Genesee County, we usually lose about 55 people to suicide every year,” said Carrie Chanter, the director of prevention, health, and wellness at Genesee Health System. “I believe that number is probably a little bit low because of the way that suicide is reported.”

Chanter said suicide is prevalent in the community, and that is why she is glad Genesee Health System (GHS) has partnered with about 25 other groups to launch the Genesee County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

“Many of the stakeholders that are in the group are K-12 education, local universities, community organizations, businesses, law enforcement. We’re just excited to have such a nice representation in our group,” Chanter said.

The coalition has been in place since March.

“They believe that it’s a problem. They know lots of people in our communities that are dying from suicide and believe that it’s a community issue. And if we all work together, we can make a lot of progress,” Chanter said.

She said concerned citizens are also part of the coalition.

“Our coalition meets once a month, we meet on the fourth Thursday of the month here at GHS. And so if anybody, a community member is interested in becoming involved, they certainly can reach out to me, and I can get them involved, and they can meet monthly with the rest of the group,” she said.

It’s all part of the effort to reduce the amount of people lost to suicide each year in Genesee County.

“That is our goal, is to have a suicide-safer community in Genesee County. And we want to bring down that number as much as we possibly can,” she said.

Genesee Health System is also offering QPR training, which stands for question, persuade, refer. The class takes place Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the GHS Center for Children’s Integrated Services. Virtual options are also available.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached at 988 for anyone who is in need of someone to talk to.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.