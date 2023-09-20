K9 recovering from Dog Bowl injury celebrates birthday

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – K9 Nvee, who was hurt in May, turned 8-years-old on Wednesday and is on the road to recovery, according to the K9 Hero Guardians.

Nvee, a K9 officer with the Buena Vista Township Police Department, suffered an injury at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl on Sunday, May 28 when he hyperextended his right leg, according to Nvee’s official Facebook page.

In June, he underwent surgery to fix the torn ligament in his leg.

On Sept. 20, K9 Hero Guardians posted to Facebook wishing Nvee, who turned 8-years-old, a happy birthday, adding he is still in rehab but has a good possibility of returning to work soon.

