Michigan Supreme Court dismisses felony charges in Flint Water Crisis case

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the Michigan Supreme Court owed it to Flint residents to let the Flint Water Crisis case be heard, but as of Wednesday, Sept. 20, that’s not going to happen.

“It’s been a long haul. Yes, he’s happy today. But he is not happy about what the government has put him through,” said attorney Randall Levine, who is representing Richard Baird.

Baird is one of seven people who were facing felony charges for their alleged roles in the Flint Water Crisis.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that dismissed the criminal charges. The court decided that a judge acting as a one-person grand jury had no authority to issue indictments. The Flint Water Prosecution Team released the following statement:

The Flint Water Crisis was not caused by an act of nature. It resulted from the direct actions of a small group of people in power who chose financial savings for the State over the health of Flint residents, and then conspired to hide the truth from the public. We are deeply disappointed in the Michigan Supreme Court’s ruling.

Melissa Mays, operations manager at Flint Rising, said she’s disappointed, but she saw this coming.

“So, I’m not shocked because the law says that you cannot use a one-man grand jury for the entire process. A one-man grand jury can’t issue indictments. But, for some reason, the attorney general and solicitor general thought it was a good idea to just go ahead and do that anyway,” Mays said. “So to me, since they’re the highest legal minds in the state, and should know the Michigan constitution, to me, it feels like it was done on purpose.”

Mays said this will be a kick in the gut for all those affected by the water crisis that has gone on for 3,435 days.

“I know that it feels like the government has given up on us, and they may have, but we cannot give up on one another. We are not giving up on Flint. We are still going to stand together. And we just can’t let this be,” Mays said. “So, we’re going to have to get together as a community and say, ‘OK, well, the attorney general failed us again, and the solicitor general has failed us again, and justice has failed Flint again. But we’re not going to take it.’”

Levine was quick to point out that Baird was born in Flint.

“Mr. Baird also shares my feelings and empathizes with the people who live in the community where he grew up. But he wants them to know that he had nothing to do with their suffering. And the supreme court’s decision today is total vindication for him,” Levine said.

Neeley called this an unfair victory based on a technicality, adding this does not mean these seven people are innocent, only that they won’t be held accountable.

