More than $2.3M grant supports Genesee Co. head start program

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County early head start program has received more than $2 million in grant funding to support its program.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Congressman Dan Kildee announced federal funds have been awarded to Genesee County’s Early Head Start Child Care Partnership program. The more than $2.3 million grant was awarded to the program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The early head start program is operated by local child care centers. It offers families access to multiple family services like high-quality learning environments, health and development screenings, physical and mental health support, diapers and formula.

“When we invest in our children, we invest in our future. The Early Head Start Child Care Partnership program has given children and their families the support they need to achieve a brighter future,” Kildee said.

Read next:
Breaking and entering at cider mill under investigation
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local cider...
Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash
Toledo police lights
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
It may have been nine years since the beginning of the Flint Water Crisis, but some Flint...
Universities join new assured admission program to boost enrollment
Central Michigan University

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill High School Vandals
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
Daniel Burns (left) and Scott Babcock (right)
Two deaths at Saginaw Co. Jail under investigation
Bay City house fire
Bay City house catches fire, explodes
Tanker spills sulfuric acid in Livingston County.
Sulfuric acid spill on US-23 contained, public asked to stay away

Latest News

A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local cider...
Breaking and entering at cider mill under investigation
Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash
FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures