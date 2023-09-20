More than $2.3M grant supports Genesee Co. head start program

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County early head start program has received more than $2 million in grant funding to support its program.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Congressman Dan Kildee announced federal funds have been awarded to Genesee County’s Early Head Start Child Care Partnership program. The more than $2.3 million grant was awarded to the program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The early head start program is operated by local child care centers. It offers families access to multiple family services like high-quality learning environments, health and development screenings, physical and mental health support, diapers and formula.

“When we invest in our children, we invest in our future. The Early Head Start Child Care Partnership program has given children and their families the support they need to achieve a brighter future,” Kildee said.

