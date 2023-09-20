MSP: Two men arrested for sexual assault of child

By Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Two Michigan men, one from Saginaw and one from Traverse City, have been arrested on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

In April, a mother came to Michigan State Police (MSP) to report her child was the victim of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2016, MSP said.

According to MSP, the victim recently disclosed to their mother that they had been sexually assaulted in the past.

After a forensic interview and lengthy investigation, MSP said it developed two suspects: a man from Saginaw, 29-year-old Taquan Jermaine Houston, and a man from Traverse City, 24-year-old Kegan Wayne Ricker.

Taquan Houston
Taquan Houston(Michigan State Police)
Kegan Rickner
Kegan Rickner(Michigan State Police)

Houston was arrested on Aug. 31 and Rickner was arrested on Sept. 19; both were transported to the Otsego County Jail, according to MSP.

Houston was arraigned on three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13, and he was given a $5,000 cash or surety bond.

Rickner was arraigned on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim under 13 and defendant under 17, and he was given a $20,000, 10 percent bond.

