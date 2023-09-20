MSU and Michigan release men’s basketball schedules

(WILX)
By Mark Pearson
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball schedules were released today.

Let’s start with MSU. The Spartans start their regular season on November 6 against James Madison. They’ll start conference play against Wisconsin on December 5th. Michigan State will end their regular season at Indiana on March 10.

Here’s the full Spartans’ schedule.

(WNEM)

Now to the University of Michigan. They start their regular season on November 7 against UNC Asheville. Michigan’s first Big Ten game is versus Indiana on December 5th. The Wolverines and Spartans will meet up in East Lansing on January 30 and then again in Ann Arbor on February 17.

Here is Michigan’s the full schedule.

(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
11-year-old boy shot while riding bike, police say
Merrill High School Vandals
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill
Law enforcement recovered a body from Big Charity Island.
Body washes ashore on island in Arenac Co.
CIE Newcor
Auto parts supplier sends WARN notice about layoffs

Latest News

Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
Merrill High School Vandals
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill
Week 5 Game of the Week
TV5′s week 5 Game of the Week announced