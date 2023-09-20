MSU and Michigan release men’s basketball schedules

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan and Michigan State men’s basketball schedules were released today.

Let’s start with MSU. The Spartans start their regular season on November 6 against James Madison. They’ll start conference play against Wisconsin on December 5th. Michigan State will end their regular season at Indiana on March 10.

Here’s the full Spartans’ schedule.

(WNEM)

Now to the University of Michigan. They start their regular season on November 7 against UNC Asheville. Michigan’s first Big Ten game is versus Indiana on December 5th. The Wolverines and Spartans will meet up in East Lansing on January 30 and then again in Ann Arbor on February 17.

Here is Michigan’s the full schedule.

(WNEM)

