NFL player celebrates first touchdown with unique photoshoot

Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game...
Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.(Instagram/k_granson18 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson scored his first career touchdown in his 31st game on Sunday, but he had to save the celebration for social media.

Officials initially ruled he was short of scoring. They reversed the decision upon review, but not in time for Granson to do an on-field celebration.

So, in the following days, he took to Instagram with some funny photos.

He posted a series of pictures with his touchdown ball cradled in a towel alongside his partner, imitating a photoshoot for a newborn child.

Posing with a flower behind his ear, Granson is seen lifting the touchdown ball aloft like an infant.

The caption read, “After three years of trying… it’s finally here,” and included a baby bottle emoji.

Granson plans to deliver on his preseason promise to give his first touchdown ball to his mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Merrill High School Vandals
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill
Daniel Burns (left) and Scott Babcock (right)
Two deaths at Saginaw Co. Jail under investigation
Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
Bay City house fire
Bay City house catches fire, explodes
Tanker spills sulfuric acid in Livingston County.
Sulfuric acid spill on US-23 contained, public asked to stay away

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police...
Ray Epps, Trump supporter targeted by Jan. 6 conspiracy theory, pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
Pastor brings passion for peace into forge
Guns into gardening tools
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Joe Biden in New York on...
Biden warns Netanyahu about the health of Israel’s democracy and urges compromise on court overhaul
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at a leaders' reception at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in...
White House to announce first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention, AP sources say
"Rain on Fire" will be performed at the Flint Institute of Music.
Play discusses addiction, opioid crisis