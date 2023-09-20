Program offers McLaren employees discounts on SVSU tuition

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Healthcare workers are being given the opportunity to level up their education at a discount.

A program is offering full and part-time McLaren healthcare employees a 30 percent discount on tuition and all fees at Saginaw Valley State University.

Hospital officials said the partnership allows healthcare workers to expand their skills.

“What that does is it upskills our staff to take on advanced roles and opportunities and have career growth paths that they might not have an opportunity to achieve without it,” said Stacey Klump, chief nursing officer at McLaren Bay Region.

The partnership isn’t limited to education in healthcare, the president of SVSU said it covers all programs offered at the university.

