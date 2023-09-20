Saginaw man sentenced to prison for attempting to buy 17kg of cocaine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw man has been sentenced to prison for attempting to buy 17 kilograms of cocaine from an undercover federal agent.

Daniel Marin, 47, of Saginaw, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison last week after pleading guilty to attempting to possess with the intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

During the summer of 2020, Marin and two other men planned to buy a large quantity of cocaine to distribute throughout the Saginaw/Bay area, according to court records.

Marin contacted a person he thought was a narcotics broker in Mexico, but it ended up being an undercover Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) agent. Marin then negotiated the purchase of 17 kilograms of cocaine for $34,000 per kilogram, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Marin and the two men were arrested after they met up with the agent to buy the cocaine. Investigators seized more than $500,000 in cash from them.

“Our office, along with our state and federal law enforcement partners, will continue to hold those individuals to account who seek to import illegal drugs into our country and communities,” U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

