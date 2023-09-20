Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a man and a woman.

On Sept. 19, at 7:44 p.m., deputies responded to S. Oakley Road and Harris Road in Brady Township.

Investigators said 54-year-old Kevin Palacio, of Saginaw, and 45-year-old Amanda Klich, of Burt, were traveling southbound on a motorcycle when they were struck by a SUV attempting to pass another car.

The SUV was driven by a 21-year-old Saginaw Township resident.

Palacio and Klich died at the scene due to their injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.