Spotty showers Wednesday, but warming temperatures continue

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The best chance of showers we have this week is arriving today, we already have a few ongoing this morning! As you head out the door you can track that rain with our Interactive Radar. Besides a few showers, the big story for the rest of the week is still the warming temperatures that will put Mid-Michigan in the above-average range. The are signs of cooling temperatures by the end of the weekend and early next week which will put us right at average, if not slightly below it. Take a peek of that in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

With the light rain activity this morning we’re expecting a few brief showers as you venture out for the morning commute and the bus stops. Just grab a light rain jacket or an umbrella! Temperatures are milder than yesterday morning as most of the area is starting around 54 to 55 degrees. We’ll eventually have a high temperature around 75 degrees this afternoon with a southerly wind at 5 to 15 mph. This puts us three degrees above average today.

Middle-70s will be in-store today. (WNEM)

Showers will be scattered this morning then relatively more isolated in the afternoon and evening. If you have any errands to run this afternoon or evening, or perhaps any after-school activities or athletics practices, rainfall won’t be too much of a concern! Any rain that does get going through today will stay on the lighter side.

Outside of the morning scattered rain, showers will be highly isolated Wednesday afternoon. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be variably cloudy overnight, a lot of this contributed to high cirrus clouds moving through. A stray shower is still going to be possible, otherwise we’ll be dry overnight. Lows will fall to around 56 degrees with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will have a low around 56 degrees. (WNEM)

Thursday

Although a few showers are still possible on Thursday, overall it’ll be a drier day than Wednesday. Any rain we would see is during the afternoon hours, more-so in response to the heating of the day in the afternoon. Any showers will be brief and light, also highly isolated so there’s no need to change any of your plans. Just keep an eye out if you’ll be outside in the afternoon!

A few isolated showers will re-develop Thursday. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be the warmest so far this week as we expect a high of 79 degrees. This will be seven degrees above average. A few communities may be able to briefly touch 80 degrees as well! We’ll have a southerly wind that backs to the southeast with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be close to 80 degrees. (WNEM)

