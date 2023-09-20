State, local leaders speak on National Voter Registration Day

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – State and local leaders came together on Tuesday to speak about National Voter Registration Day.

“Since 2012 when this day was established, there’s been over five million people that, because of this day, have registered to vote, but that still leaves one out of four people that have never registered to vote. But yet, four out of four complain,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

State and local leaders were in Flint on Tuesday, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who highlighted a program that helps newly paroled citizens receive their ID or driver’s license at the time of their release to help them re-enter society and register to vote.

However, Benson wanted to bring the state program to the local level, which is why she’s partnering with county sheriffs like Swanson to do so.

Mobile Secretary of State offices visit the jail and takes the necessary steps to make sure returning citizens can renew their driver’s licenses.

“We basically work with people one-on-one to ensure that they have access to every document they’d need to be empowered, returning citizens and re-enter into their communities,” Benson said.

She said part of the program also focuses on education to dispel myths regarding returning citizens’ ability to vote.

If you’d like to register to vote, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center.

