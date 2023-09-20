State, local leaders speak on National Voter Registration Day

State and local leaders came together on Tuesday to speak about National Voter Registration Day.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – State and local leaders came together on Tuesday to speak about National Voter Registration Day.

“Since 2012 when this day was established, there’s been over five million people that, because of this day, have registered to vote, but that still leaves one out of four people that have never registered to vote. But yet, four out of four complain,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

State and local leaders were in Flint on Tuesday, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who highlighted a program that helps newly paroled citizens receive their ID or driver’s license at the time of their release to help them re-enter society and register to vote.

However, Benson wanted to bring the state program to the local level, which is why she’s partnering with county sheriffs like Swanson to do so.

Mobile Secretary of State offices visit the jail and takes the necessary steps to make sure returning citizens can renew their driver’s licenses.

“We basically work with people one-on-one to ensure that they have access to every document they’d need to be empowered, returning citizens and re-enter into their communities,” Benson said.

She said part of the program also focuses on education to dispel myths regarding returning citizens’ ability to vote.

If you’d like to register to vote, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Read next:
Fake car seats on the rise, MSP warning parents
Fake car seat vs. real car seat
Mott celebrates 100th birthday
Mott Community College celebrates 100th birthday
NEW PHOTOS: FBI still seeking information on attempted Saginaw bank robbery
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
New bill aims to continue free, healthy lunches for students
New Senate bill introduced to continue free school meals.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mel Tucker
Mel Tucker issues statement after MSU gives him notice of intent for termination
11-year-old boy shot while riding bike, police say
Merrill High School Vandals
Summer incident leads teams to forfeit football games against Merrill
Law enforcement recovered a body from Big Charity Island.
Body washes ashore on island in Arenac Co.
CIE Newcor
Auto parts supplier sends WARN notice about layoffs

Latest News

State and local leaders came together on Tuesday to speak about National Voter Registration Day.
State, local leaders speak on National Voter Registration Day
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Sept. 19
New Senate bill introduced to continue free school meals.
New bill aims to continue free, healthy lunches for students
A new Senate bill is aiming for all public-school students to receive free, healthy lunches.
New bill aims for free, healthy lunches for students