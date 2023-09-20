Universities join new assured admission program to boost enrollment

Central Michigan is among the universities across the country struggling with a decline in enrollment.
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Central Michigan is among the universities across the country struggling with a decline in enrollment.

“Over the course of time, at least since 2010, the university has been on a pretty steep decline in enrollment,” said Jennifer DeHaemers, the vice president of student enrollment and retention at Central Michigan University (CMU).

CMU is hoping a new initiative will reverse a decrease in enrollment. It’s among 10 Michigan universities working together to increase interest in a college education.

“There are a lot of students who think that they are not good candidates for higher education,” DeHaemers said.

Fall enrollment at CMU was projected to be 14,442, which is a 1 percent drop from the previous year, but low by historic standards. It had nearly 17,000 students in the fall of 1980.

Officials are confident the program called the Michigan Assured Admission Pact will help with those numbers. It guarantees admission to any student with a 3.0 GPA to a participating university.

“The main goal behind making that guarantee is to let students who are admissible to the 10 participating universities know that upfront so that they hopefully feel more confident submitting an application,” said Joe Vainner, the director of admission for University of Michigan-Flint.

The program aims to help reduce student anxiety in the admissions process and market a uniform admission standard.

“These assured admission programs like the one that we have here in Michigan are meant to convey to students, ‘You’ve done so well in high school up until this point that these institutions would welcome you and you would be admissible to these institutions,’” DeHaemers explained.

Vainner said the conversation about tuition would occur after students are enrolled.

“Once they’ve applied and been admitted, we can evaluate them for scholarships and address some of their concerns about costs,” he said.

Although the universities compete for students, they believe the initiative will help fulfill their common need.

“With the declines in college going that we’ve seen in Michigan over the last few years, I think the common belief is there enough students to, you know, to fill the slots at every university that’s participating,” Vainner said.

None of the participating schools changed their admissions criteria to join the pact, so universities that admit students with a GPA lower than a 3.0 GPA will continue to do so.

