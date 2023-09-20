UPDATE: Man who stole Packers Super Bowl replica trophy from bar identified, per police

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) - UPDATE: The man who stole a Super Bowl replica trophy from a bar Monday night has been identified according to the Green Bay Police.

An anonymous source said the trophy was stolen as a ‘joke’ and is being mailed back to the bar.

We will update the story and more information becomes available.

A piece of Green Bay Packers memorabilia was stolen from a bar Monday night.

Inside the Huddle released surveillance images of a man walking out the door with its Super Bowl replica trophy earlier this week. The taping took place at The Bar on Holmgren Way.

Officials say the individual was wearing a blue Detroit Lions zip hoodie, blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

The replica trophy was given to the show by former Packers player Donald Driver.

If you have any information on this individual, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200.

