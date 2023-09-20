Upper Peninsula state park voted #2 fall color destination

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARADISE, Mich. (WNEM) - A state park in the Upper Peninsula has been voted as the #2 top fall colors destination by the USA Today’s 2023 “10-Best Reader’s Choice” list.

Tahquamenon Falls State Park, Michigan’s second largest state park, was nominated by USA Today for 2023′s “Best Destination for Fall Foliage” and was voted as the #2 location out of 10 other destinations in the United States of America.

USA Today announced the list of winners on Friday, Sept. 15.

According to the state of Michigan, Tahquamenon Falls State Park encompasses nearly 50,000 acres and expands across more than 13 miles in the Upper Peninsula. The park has more than 35 miles of trails and multiple overlooks to the Upper and Lower Falls.

An aerial view of the Tahquamenon River and the surrounding fall forest, a popular tourist...
An aerial view of the Tahquamenon River and the surrounding fall forest, a popular tourist destination in the eastern end of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR(WLUC)

Michigan is getting into the time of year where fall colors start to show, and the TV5 First Alert Meteorologists have already started seeing some low color reports in the Upper Peninsula.

For more information on Tahquamenon Falls State Park, such as park times, how to gain entry into the park, and amenities, visit the park’s website.

