Urgent call for blood donors as state falls to critical levels

Blood donation(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local blood center said they are in urgent need of blood donations.

“We are in critical blood levels here mid-Michigan currently,” said Kelli Sopcynski with Versiti.

Just a week ago, the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage, and now that shortage is reaching mid-Michigan.

We don’t have a timeline on when the supply might run out, because several factors play into it. While it’s common for donations to dip in the summer, mid-Michigan is also seeing a decreasing number of first-time donors.

Officials with Versiti said the amount of blood needed varies by hospital, but the blood the area has stored is well below where it should be.

“We typically like to have around 5,000 units to be in a comfortable space and I know we are extremely short of that,” Sopcynski said.

Versiti supplies blood to more than 70 Michigan hospitals, and the center said it needs 3,600 donors every day throughout the state to maintain a good supply of blood.

