Warmth continues Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we’ve seen some showers here and there, as well as few thunderstorms for some of our northern locations, it’s been a decent day overall!

Temperatures have warmed up a few more degrees from the last few days, and we’re not far from 80 in many locations as we start the evening. If you haven’t had a chance to enjoy today’s warmth, you still have a few more days!

And while rain chances may not be completely zero over the next seven days, they’re relatively small and don’t appear to be anything to alter your plans around.

This Evening & Overnight

Any remaining showers and thunderstorms this afternoon should diminish as the evening goes along. While we’ve seen some cloud-to-ground lightning, small hail and heavy rain, severe weather is not expected. You can keep tabs on any remaning showers using our Interactive Radar or the TV5 First Alert Weather app.

Low temperatures tonight will be warmer than the past few nights. (WNEM)

Temperature wise, we won’t be falling too far tonight as clouds will stick around at least partially, and any wind will remain out of a southerly direction, though it will be light. Overnight lows should remain in the 50s.

Thursday

There isn’t much in the way of organized weather systems passing through this week, but there will be warmth and some occasional boundaries that develop, that may be able to touch off some spotty showers and thunderstorms here and there. Thursday is one of these days, with just a small chance.

The actual predictability of these showers or storms is really low in situations like these, where there isn’t a clear trigger. The chances of your town actually seeing one is pretty small, so keep your plans going on Thursday. You may just need to check in during the afternoon if skies get a little gray.

If there were a more favored zone where there might be a slightly better chance of development, it would be north of the Tri-Cities or near US-127.

Highs tomorrow should land close to 80 in the afternoon, with a mix of clouds and sun once again. Winds will be light out of the south southwest.

Dry weather should take over as we lose the heat of the day on Thursday, with overnight lows settling in the 50s.

