Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Wednesday! It’s the middle of the week, hope it is treating you well so far. We have five stories to know before your day starts.

1. Canadian union Unifor reached a tentative agreement with Ford late Tuesday night to avert a midnight strike by 5,600 workers at several plants in Canada. In the U.S., the UAW is threatening more walkouts by Friday at noon if the Big Three and the union don’t make any progress on negotiations. UAW President, Shawn Fain, announced he’ll go live Friday at 10 a.m. with updates.

2. We haven’t learned what caused a Bay City home to explode Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called shortly after 6 a.m. to the house on Joseph near Wilder. No injuries were reported. More info can be found here.

3. Central Michigan University projects a one percent drop in Fall enrollment from last year. Institutions like CMU are banking on the Michigan Assured Admission Pact program. It guarantees admission to any student with a 3.0 GPA with hopes to reduce admission anxiety.

4. Flint is investing in the arts. The Greater Flint Arts Council is getting more than $1 million grant from the C.S. Mott Foundation. The work includes gallery space and performance stage upgrades. Construction begins this fall.

5. Today, the groundbreaking of the Garden Building in Downtown Grand Blanc. The site will feature spaces for offices, apartments and restaurants including a beer garden. It’s expected to open next August and bring 75 jobs to the area. The groundbreaking ceremony is today at 3 p.m.

Have a wonderful day and catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays!

