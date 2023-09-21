Beautiful finish to the week, pleasant start to fall

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We haven’t been completely rain free this week, but overall, it hasn’t been bad at all!

The sun has been shining most of the time, we’ve managed to get a break after being so soggy lately, and temperatures have remained super comfortable. As we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend, we expect that trend to continue.

The fall season officially arrives at 2:50 AM Saturday morning!

This Evening & Overnight

Just like last evening, there is a non-zero change for a shower this evening. As of 5:30 PM, there was only one shower just southwest of Grayling, so there hasn’t been much up to this point. At the same time, it shows that rain isn’t entirely off the table tonight. Simply put, your odds are extremely in your favor to stay dry.

Otherwise, skies will be a mix of clouds and sunshine at first, followed by a mix of clear to partly cloudy skies overnight and once the sun goes down.

Lows will drop into the 50s and low 60s tonight. (WNEM)

Temperatures in the 70s and 80s this afternoon should drop off into the 50s tonight, with some low 60s mixed in here and there. Winds will be light and variable, or calm.

Friday

Expect a very similar day on Friday to what we’ve been experiencing the last few days. Skies will feature a good deal of sunshine, with occasional cloud patches drifting through.

A few showers are possible tomorrow. (WNEM)

We will feature a small chance for a few afternoon and early evening showers, just to account for the possibility of lake-breeze shower development. The best chance of this would occur in our northern zones, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, etc. But even in these areas, the chance seems quite low.

High temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s and low 80s. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s to near 80 once again, with a southeast wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour, occasionally reaching upwards of 15 miles per hour.

We should have a beautiful night for high school football and any other Friday night plans! Skies will clear out as the night goes along, allowing lows to cool off a bit more on Friday night. We should land in the lower 50s going into Saturday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

The weekend looks beautiful! We know fall can be full of big swings in Michigan but this weekend should be one of our better ones. Skies are expected to be filled with sunshine both days, and although Sunday is expected to be cooler than Saturday, it should still check in around average or slightly above.

Your forecast for the first weekend of fall! (WNEM)

