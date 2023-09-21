Business as usual for local UAW workers not yet striking

Tensions are rising as another imposed deadline from the UAW against the Big Three automakers approaches.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Union workers have been without a contract for almost a week, and workers have walked out of three plants across the country. In less than 24 hours, that strike could expand to more plants if the UAW president doesn't see significant progress in contract talks.

Union workers have been without a contract for almost a week, and workers have walked out of three plants across the country. In less than 24 hours, that strike could expand to more plants if the UAW president doesn’t see significant progress in contract talks.

Shawn Fain is scheduled to address UAW members on Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. with who could be next.

“We’re still pretty confident that we’re doing OK,” said UAW Local 668 Chairman Manual Dosal. “We’ll just keep on the same path that we’re moving on right now, nothing different. It’s pretty much status quo here in the plant. We’re making car parts right now.”

Dosal said work keeps humming along at the GM Powertrain Saginaw Metal Casting Operations plant in Saginaw. He said a week into UAW’s strike against the Big Three, things at the Saginaw plant between union members and management are going as well as one could expect.

“We’re watching everything pretty closely, the things going on in the plant,” Dosal said. “We have some conversations here and there, but, for the most part, it’s status quo.”

He said the mood in the plant among union members remains positive as their brothers and sisters fight for a fair contract.

“There’s no worries out there. I think everybody still has confidence in the international executive board and the top negotiators to do the right thing for us,” he said.

Dosal was quick to point out that if a strike is ordered at the Saginaw plant, Local 668 is ready to go. In the meantime, it’s business as usual.

“Saginaw is a different place. We pretty much do what we gotta do,” he said, “We’ll support our local and we’ll support the international union, but other than that, we’re just here to do a job.”

