Day 7 of UAW strike, next deadline looming

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As another UAW contract deadline looms a week after the strikes began, there are still no signs that either side is budging.

Thursday morning, UAW President Shawn Fain posted a video on social media showing a montage of different scenes from Hollywood movies saying “tick–tock,” reminding Detroit’s Big Three automakers of Friday’s noon deadline for significant progress in contract talks, or more workers will be ordered to strike.

On Thursday, a contingent of striking UAW Local 900 members went to Toledo to support members picketing outside the Stellantis plant. A source told CBS News Detroit that a meeting took place between the union and Stellantis on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Stellantis said the counteroffer deals with health and safety issues and attendance policies.

Meanwhile, UAW Vice President Mike Booth wrote an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press in response to the op-ed GM President Mark Reuss issued Wednesday. Booth stated, in part, that GM’s president claims no one wins in a strike, going on to say that was nonsense.

“The truth is, almost everything the labor movement has achieved was won because workers stood together on picket lines against incredible odds and demanded better working conditions and a better way of life from their employers,” Booth said.

Dedrick Johnson, an employee at Ford, said the company has taken a lot from them over the years and never given it back.

“Over the 21 years I’ve been here, we haven’t had anyone stand up and fight for our rights,” he said. “So, over the 21 years, I’ve been here, they took COLA, they took our Christmas bonuses, they took a lot of stuff, things they took from us, but they never gave it back to us.”

These workers said they’re in it for the long haul, and they appear to have support.

A new Reuters poll shows that 58 percent of Americans support this strike, 32 percent don’t, and 10 percent are unsure.

The big question is, which plants could walk out next?

Shawn Fain is scheduled to address his members on Facebook Friday at 10 a.m.

