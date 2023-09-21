Fall colors expected to be ‘perfect’ in Michigan this year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Fall is quickly approaching, trees are beginning to change color, and experts believe that Michigan could be a jackpot for Fall color this year.

Kyle Cotner is the founder of the organization The Foliage Report. This organization tracks Fall colors from around the country and sends out weekly updates about where the color is beginning to show up.

In an interview with News 10, Cotner said he expects Michigan to have a great year with Fall color.

“Michigan could potentially be an all-star in the Midwest region,” he said.

Cotner said that because Michigan was able to see plenty of rain and avoided some of the worst of the Summer heat this year, that this year’s color should be vibrant with yellow, orange and red leaves. He explained that the weather always plays a role in how well the color shows up each year.

“If you want great Fall color, you want warmer days and cooler nights with a perfect amount of sunlight,” Cotner said.

The weather as of late has resulted in exactly that, and the First Alert forecast calls for even more sunshine, cooler nights, and mild daytime temperatures through the weekend.

Cotner said he expects peak Fall color to start showing up in Michigan in early October.

“Regarding the Upper Peninsula, I’m expecting peak colors to be potentially early October and then trending down throughout the state,” he said. “So within the mit, I would say you will start seeing within central Michigan Fall colors peaking maybe middle to late October, which is pretty common with previous years.”

The latest map from The Foliage Report shows that Fall color is already showing up in northern lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

If traveling outside Michigan, Cotner expects New England and out west in states like Colorado and California to have great years. Cotner noted that summer heat and drought may limit some of the vibrance of Fall colors in states like Wisconsin and Minnesota this year.

