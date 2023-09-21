FBI joins FORCE Team to combat organized retail crime

By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has partnered with the Michigan FORCE Team to combat coordinated theft and resale operations targeting the state’s retailers.

Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel announced the FBI’s formal partnership on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The FORCE Team is a partnership between Michigan State Police (MSP) and the AG’s Organized Retail Crime Unit and operated within MSP.

FORCE will work in collaboration with the FBI’s Detroit Fraud and Financial Crimes Task Force (DFFACT) to squash organized retail crime that crosses state or international boarders, the AG’s Office said. One special agent from DFFACT will be assigned to the FORCE Team, joining a team already made up of two assistant attorneys general, MSP detectives, and special agents from the Department of AG’s Criminal Investigations Division.

“Our FORCE Team has been pursuing wide-reaching investigations that have already produced multiple charges in just its first months of operation, and this partnership will considerably strengthen the team,” Nessel said.

The FORCE Team is a first-in-the-nation unit, the AG’s Office said, adding it is unique in the 50 states as it is the first team with embedded, dedicated staff from the Department of Attorney General.

The FORCE Team is dedicated to working collaboratively with retailers and local law enforcement agencies to combat organized retail crime.

According to the AG’s Office, the following are recent corporate partners on investigations:

  • Sam’s Club/Walmart
  • Meijer
  • Target
  • Home Depot
  • TJ Maxx
  • Rite-Aid
  • Lululemon
  • Ulta
  • Lowe’s

Any local law enforcement agencies, or retailers, who have evidence of organized retail fraud are encouraged to email the FORCE Team.

