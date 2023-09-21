Game of the Week, week 5 preview: Montrose High School

MONTROSE, Mich. (WNEM) – TV5′s fifth Game of the Week will kick off on Friday night, and the home team of Montrose is looking to keep their win streak going.

The Rams hold control of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference (MMAC) with a 4-0 overall record. It hasn’t been easy for the team, though, as three of their four games have ended within one score.

Chesaning is right behind them with a 2-0 record in the conference and the winner of this Friday’s game will take control of the MMAC. The Rams are riding high after their hard-fought victory over Ovid-Elsie last week and look to keep on rolling against Chesaning this Friday, Sept. 22.

“Our team’s really fired up to keep on going. We’ve been sticking together a lot. That’s like the biggest thing with us; we just like to stick together and keep playing no matter what and yeah, we just want to keep on going,” said Brandon Horton, a wide receiver/defensive back for the team.

Head Coach Dennis Reinhart said the other teams in the league offer a challenge.

“We know what’s on the line,” he said. “Obviously the winner takes control of the league and Chesaning is one of the teams that I felt coming into the season was going to be vastly improved, and I said before the season even started, I think the top four teams could all beat each other, you know, in ourselves, Chesaning, Ovid-Elsie, and New Lothrop, and that’s kind of how this league is playing out right now.”

TV5 will be live in Montrose at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday evening.

