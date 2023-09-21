Genesee Co. courts could close under consolidation plan for repairs

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A number of district courts in Genesee County may be closed under a consolidation plan that was proposed as a way to save the county money to do necessary repairs on mandated buildings.

While the board of commissioners is calling the plan cost-efficient, a local mayor disagrees.

“It just comes down to communication and they have failed to properly communicate,” said Flushing Mayor Joseph Karlichek.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners voted to approve an $83 million capital improvement plan for four mandated county buildings. That plan would include shuttering all of the outlying 67th District Courts to save money.

Karlichek called it a bad idea.

“If Genesee County expects police officers from all over the county to show up in the city of Flint, logistically, I frankly don’t see how it’s possible,” he said. “The cost of overtime is going to increase, and we’re going to have police officers sitting in the city of Flint trying to handle some of these cases when they can be in their local jurisdiction to respond if they need to.”

The four mandated buildings that need repairs are the Genesee County Circuit Court, the Genesee County Jail, the County Motor Pool and the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department warehouse.

Karlichek, along with the Genesee County Small Cities & Villages Association, filed a resolution Wednesday against the proposal saying it will negatively impact city budgets.

“Our association understands and shares in the concerns raised by the Genesee County Board of Commissioners relative to their stated financial situation, but frankly this issue is a direct result of their reckless spending over the years and their failed and improper investments,” Karlichek said.

The closures are anticipated to save the county $21 million over a nine-year period and relieve the burden from taxpayers. Karlichek said the numbers don’t add up.

“The money that they think that they’re going to save by consolidating versus making the proper investments into these local areas that we are talking about would not be a cost savings for them whereas it’s a cost savings for our citizens in these jurisdictions that our association represents. And it’s not appropriate,” he said.

Now that the resolution has been submitted, they are waiting to meet with the board. If things move forward, courts may start closing next year.

