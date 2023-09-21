Groundbreaking for the Garden Building in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc broke ground on an $11 million project called the Garden Building, which is expected to create jobs and a sense of community.

“People have an opportunity to not only work and play here, but live,” said Erik Perkins, the Garden Building developer.

Grand Blanc community members gathered downtown for the groundbreaking of the new 30,000-square-foot Garden Building.

“There’s five apartments in there. They’re ranging in size from around 750- to 800-square feet. I know we got a few different office suites, a few retail tenants, and at the core is a full-service beer garden right on the park here in Physicians Park,” Perkins said.

The $11 million project was the brainchild of Perkins and his wife.

“Sarah and I like beer gardens. We have to admit to that, but I love it. It’s just it just feels relaxing. And so, my wife and I have always shared this passion, and we put it on our vision statement that we have, and I have this in the corner, it’s just, ‘Place beer garden.’ And we pick it up every year and we think, ‘Are we’re going to do it this year?’” Perkins said.

The multi-use building was funded by $5 million dollars from the state and $4.5 million from ELGA Credit Union, with a tax break from the city.

“The city of Grand Blanc provided all this land for a very low price and in exchange after 10 years we will pay $200,000 a year in property tax, and that’s actually a good thing for this area,” Perkins said.

City officials believe the building will not only help bring the community together but also bring new opportunities to the area.

“My purpose here in doing this is to curate a sense of love and belonging for our community,” Perkins said.

Tyler Rossmaessler, the executive director of Flint & Genesee Economic Alliance said places like the Garden Building are great for the existing businesses in the community.

“When we create vibrant and attractive places, we attract businesses, we attract investors, and we attract visitors. Those are all good things for the community and the small businesses that are here,” he said.

Construction is expected to be completed by August or September of next year.

Perkins said the building is more than half leased, but retail spaces are still available. The project is expected to create 75 jobs.

