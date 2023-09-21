Housing authority receives $4.5M to combat youth homelessness

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) was awarded $4.5 million in grant funding for the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP).

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the funding to the MSHDA, along with the Lansing Housing Commission which received $1.9 million in YHDP funding, on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“This critical federal funding is a testament to the power of community partnerships,” said Doug Fleming, executive director of the Lansing Housing Commission. “The process for securing these funds to address youth homelessness began months ago with the vision of creating and enhancing programs that offer a safe place for area young people.”

YHDP is a HUD program designed to reduce the number of Michigan youth homelessness.

The goal is to support selected communities to develop and implement a coordinated community approach to prevent and end youth homelessness. Those selected communities also include rural, suburban, and urban areas across the United States.

The MSHDA’s goal is to reduce youth homelessness by 25 percent in those communities within the first year of receiving the funding.

The grant will fund small-scale housing projects for homeless youths from 18 to 24 years of age across the 61 mostly rural counties in Michigan, which comprise the Balance of State Continuum of Care.

The projects will include several housing solutions, such as master-leasing several apartments within a larger complex or utilizing second-floor rentals which can be found in many small downtown areas.

Read next:
Fall colors expected to be ‘perfect’ in Michigan this year
The Keweenaw U.P. Fall Colors
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Suspect charged
Police: Power outage causes crash
Crash at Fashion Square Boulevard and Schust Road.
DNR stocks more than 9M fish so far in 2023
A Michigan DNR fish-stocking truck near the mouth of the Swan River in Presque Isle County. A...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local cider...
Breaking and entering at cider mill under investigation
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Saginaw man sentenced to prison for attempting to buy 17kg of cocaine
Former bridal shop owner charged for defrauding customers of $50K

Latest News

FBI joins FORCE Team to combat organized retail crime
Power outage at Tittabawassee and Bay Roads
Power outage in Saginaw Co. affecting residents, businesses
The Keweenaw U.P. Fall Colors
Fall colors expected to be ‘perfect’ in Michigan this year
Crash at Fashion Square Boulevard and Schust Road.
Police: Power outage causes crash