Housing authority receives $4.5M to combat youth homelessness

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) was awarded $4.5 million in grant funding for the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP).

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the funding to the MSHDA, along with the Lansing Housing Commission which received $1.9 million in YHDP funding, on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“This critical federal funding is a testament to the power of community partnerships,” said Doug Fleming, executive director of the Lansing Housing Commission. “The process for securing these funds to address youth homelessness began months ago with the vision of creating and enhancing programs that offer a safe place for area young people.”

YHDP is a HUD program designed to reduce the number of Michigan youth homelessness.

The goal is to support selected communities to develop and implement a coordinated community approach to prevent and end youth homelessness. Those selected communities also include rural, suburban, and urban areas across the United States.

The MSHDA’s goal is to reduce youth homelessness by 25 percent in those communities within the first year of receiving the funding.

The grant will fund small-scale housing projects for homeless youths from 18 to 24 years of age across the 61 mostly rural counties in Michigan, which comprise the Balance of State Continuum of Care.

The projects will include several housing solutions, such as master-leasing several apartments within a larger complex or utilizing second-floor rentals which can be found in many small downtown areas.

