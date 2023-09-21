Hurley Medical Center named among top employers in region

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hurley Medical Center and Hurley Children’s Hospital have been named one of the top employers in the region.

The Flint and Genesee Group announced its Top 10 Employers recognition program, and Hurley has been named one of the most exceptional workplaces in the region.

“Healthcare delivery relies on an integrated and effective team. Receiving this award honors the teamwork of the Hurley family as our mission of Clinical Excellence Service to People is fulfilled day in and day out,” Hurley President and CEO Melany Gavulic said.

The following are the reasons Hurley said it is a destination for top-tier talent:

Advancement Opportunities

Employee Engagement

Professional Development

Work-Life Balance

“The staff here, from the smile that greets you when you first walk in to the caring and guiding hearts that direct you through these halls, all hold a common goal to provide the same compassion they would want for themselves and those dearest to them,” said Summer Jenkins, Hurley vice president of human resources. “You are more than an employee here at Hurley Medical Center, you are an integral part of this community. For those out there, we have a place for you.”

