Local food bank holds annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

Empty Bowls event
Empty Bowls event(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint held its annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday, Sept. 21.

The event, which lasts until 7 p.m. on Thursday, features a cooking demonstration from Chef Nate Brown.

Organizers said the event is for the community to get an understanding of what the food bank is all about.

“Today is really important for us because it brings the community in to see what we’re about, the network of people working together to solve hunger community by community and it takes all of us working together to make this happen,” said Kara Ross, the president and CEO of the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan

Those who attend can enjoy a delicious meal of soup, bread, and dessert plus a one-of-a-kind bowl crafted by local artisans.

The event is being held at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan Hunger Solutions Center, 1939 Howard Avenue, Flint, MI 48503.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the door or online.

