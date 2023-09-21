Man arrested, accused of trying to run over several people in park

Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.
By Lauren Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Boulder said a man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly driving through Central Park in a truck and trying to run over several people.

According to the Boulder Police Department, the driver “narrowly missed” a number of people, who ran to get away.

Officials said he drove in and out of the park several times, hitting several pieces of property. Police said the park had to be closed with fencing for repairs.

Officials identified the suspect as Bruce Alvey at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

According to police, Alvey is facing a minimum of four charges of attempted first-degree murder. His mugshot was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local cider...
Breaking and entering at cider mill under investigation
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
NEW PHOTOS: FBI still seeking information on attempted Saginaw bank robbery
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Saginaw man sentenced to prison for attempting to buy 17kg of cocaine

Latest News

FILE - Cassidy Hutchinson accused Rudy Giuliani of groping her on Jan. 6, 2021.
Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson accuses Rudy Giuliani of groping
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was...
Testimony begins in officers’ trial over death of Elijah McClain, who was put in neck hold, sedated
Lauren Piesko will be on TV5 Wake-Up Wednesdays through Fridays and TV5 Weekend Wake-Up!
TV5 Wake-Up welcomes Lauren Piesko, our new reporter/anchor