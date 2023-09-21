Meet TV5 Wake-Up’s newest reporter, Lauren Piesko!

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Please welcome TV5′s newest addition to the Wake-Up team, Lauren Piesko. She sat down with the Wake-Up team on Thursday, Sept. 21 for her official welcome.

Lauren is a Central Michigan University 2021 graduate and an Oakland County native. She also has family in the Genesee County area, so she already has ties to the Mid-Michigan area. She and her husband tied the knot in the summer of 2023 and are proud to call mid-Michigan their first home together!

You can catch her live for Wake-Up weekdays and join her Saturday and Sunday mornings on TV5 Weekend Wake-Up. When she’s not on-air, you can find Lauren outside with her dog, Jax.

Lauren mentioned she likes to tell feel-good stories and to just make people smile. Follow her on Facebook and join her and TV5 Wake-Up weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and on Weekend Wake-Up Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

