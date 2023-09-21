Meet TV5 Wake-Up’s newest reporter, Lauren Piesko!

Lauren Piesko will be on TV5 Wake-Up Wednesdays through Fridays and TV5 Weekend Wake-Up!
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Please welcome TV5′s newest addition to the Wake-Up team, Lauren Piesko. She sat down with the Wake-Up team on Thursday, Sept. 21 for her official welcome.

Lauren is a Central Michigan University 2021 graduate and an Oakland County native. She also has family in the Genesee County area, so she already has ties to the Mid-Michigan area. She and her husband tied the knot in the summer of 2023 and are proud to call mid-Michigan their first home together!

You can catch her live for Wake-Up weekdays and join her Saturday and Sunday mornings on TV5 Weekend Wake-Up. When she’s not on-air, you can find Lauren outside with her dog, Jax.

Lauren mentioned she likes to tell feel-good stories and to just make people smile. Follow her on Facebook and join her and TV5 Wake-Up weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and on Weekend Wake-Up Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 2 killed in motorcycle crash
A woman heard yelling for help was found by first responders in a place most people don’t want...
Police rescue woman trapped inside outhouse toilet
The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering at a local cider...
Breaking and entering at cider mill under investigation
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Saginaw man sentenced to prison for attempting to buy 17kg of cocaine
Former bridal shop owner charged for defrauding customers of $50K

Latest News

Design Time
Design Time: School, kids, and quality sleep
Learn more about the journey of bariatric surgery. #Sponsoredby Covenant HealthCare.
The journey of bariatric surgery
Learn more about Self Love Beauty's mother and son event.
Self Love Beauty's mother and son event
This week is the annual tribute game at Carrollton.
Education Matters: Carrollton to host tribute game