Michigan Lottery launching Ghostbusters themed scratch-off

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Lottery is launching a Ghostbusters-themed scratch-off ticket.

The instant game launches on Sept. 26 and is $5 per ticket. Prizes range from $5 up to $500,000, with more than $30 million in total prizes, the Michigan Lottery said.

The ticket will feature characters from the Ghostbusters franchise including Slimer and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Once available, tickets can be purchased at any of the 10,500 participating retailers across the state.

